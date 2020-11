Heroin for more than 1 million soms was confiscated from a man in Osh city. Press service of the State Drug Control Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The weight of the batch was 1 kilogram 139 grams.

This fact was registered. A pre-trial investigation is carried out on the grounds of a crime under Article 267 -Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The cost of the seized batch on the black market is approximately 1,139,000 soms. «About 12,000 single doses can be made from it,» the state service said.