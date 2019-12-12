17:00
About 2 kg of heroin seized from organized criminal group member in Osh

A 33-year-old A.R. was detained on suspicion of illegal manufacture of drugs in Osh city. Press service of the State Drug Trafficking Control Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The police conducted a special operation and revealed a steady distribution channel of heroin on an especially large scale.

«On December 9, officers of the State Drug Trafficking Control Service discovered and seized a white substance with a specific smell of acetic anhydride during a search in one of the houses in Osh city. The fact was registered under the Article «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The 33-year-old A.R was arrested on suspicion of committing the crime. He is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of an organized criminal group. According to conclusion of examination, the discovered and seized substance turned out to be heroin weighing 1 kilogram 870 grams,» the state service reported.
