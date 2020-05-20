19:36
Security Council Secretary: Control over income, expenses of officials tightened

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Secretary of the Security Council Damir Sagynbaev. Press service of the President reported.

The head of state heard information about work on implementation of measures aimed at combating corruption in the country.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov stressed importance of continuing systematic work to eradicate corruption in all areas of state administration and economic sectors.

«The work on introduction of modern anti-corruption mechanisms and their constant application in practice should not stop. Only a clearly built holistic systematic approach to combating corruption will help us get rid of this harmful phenomenon,» the President said.

Only by completely eliminating all the prerequisites for occurrence of corruption risks in state bodies, we can talk about minimizing corruption and the rule of law.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He emphasized that everyone involved in corruption should be deservedly punished, despite their current position, title and past achievements.

Damir Sagynbaev said that as part of the implementation of the Security Council decision dated January 24, the secretariat, in collaboration with independent experts, developed a preliminary new draft State Strategy for Combating Corruption and Elimination of its Causes for 2020–2024.

It was sent to the Parliament, the Government, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Supreme Court for consideration.

«The draft strategy meets modern challenges and threats, provides for the development and implementation of new anti-corruption mechanisms aimed at systematically combating any corruption manifestations at government bodies. It includes a number of novelties that step up the country’s anti-corruption policy,» Damir Sagynbaev said.

He added that amendments to the Law on Declaration of Income, Expenses, Obligations and Property of Persons Holding Public and Municipal Posts dated August 2, 2017 have been developed.

The bill significantly tightens control over the expenses and incomes of officials at all levels.

«After adoption of this law, our declaration campaign will be much more efficient. Persons who hide their income and high expenses will be brought to justice sooner or later,» Damir Sagynbaev said.

The amendments to the legislation should provide an effective mechanism, and not be declarative in nature.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov
