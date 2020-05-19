11:37
USD 76.63
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.05
English

Waste collection system to be optimized in Bishkek

Waste collection system will be optimized in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

Bishkek Sanitary Landfill enterprise announces a tender for purchase of special systems and provision of a number of services under the project «Improvement of Solid Waste Management System in Bishkek.»

The competition consists of two lots. The first is a billing system for Tazalyk municipal enterprise. It includes development and implementation of a software and hardware complex, supply and installation of computer equipment, training in work with the system; full service support for three years after putting the system into operation.

The second is a GPS monitoring system of special equipment for collection and removal of solid waste. It includes supply and installation of GPS / Glonass / GSM telemetry devices (62 pieces) for solid waste collection and removal equipment, supply and installation of fuel and firing level sensors (62 pieces), the mapping of container sites, including all the necessary attributes, analysis of the routes of movement of special equipment and their optimization, setting up software to monitor the work of special equipment and providing its hosting for 5 years, and others.

The City Hall added that the project is funded by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the competition is open to companies from all over the world.

«The EBRD loan funds will not be used for payments to individuals, legal entities or the import of goods if it is prohibited by the decision of the UN Security Council,» the City Hall said.

The tender will be conducted through electronic procurement on the EBRD portal. To do this, companies need to register using the links: first lot, second lot. After that, potential participants can access the documents and request clarifications and additional information.

For more information, please contact the Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise at 0312661230 (Adilet Mamatov), ​​e-mail: office312.bsw@gmail.com.
link: https://24.kg/english/153193/
views: 102
Print
Related
Waste sorting plant to be built in Bishkek by 2020
Issyk-Kul resorts without sewage treatment plants to be closed
Tender for construction of waste sorting plant in Bishkek to take place in 2018
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
19 May, Tuesday
11:05
Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Iran Five citizens of Kyrgyzstan return from Iran
10:51
71 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
10:45
Pervomaisky District Court to consider lawsuit of Askarov against Government
10:34
27 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,243 in total
10:29
Waste collection system to be optimized in Bishkek
18 May, Monday
18:47
19 Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk to stay at Semetey observation unit
18:33
Some infected with COVID-19 hospitalized to National Phthisiology Center