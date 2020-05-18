Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss delivery of air defense systems, helicopters

Russia and Kyrgyzstan discuss delivery of Buk-M1 air defense missile systems and Mi-8 helicopters with the help of the Russian Armed Forces. RIA Novosti reports with reference to the Center for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies (CAST).

«Transfer of two divisions of Buk-M1 air defense missile systems and additional number of Mi-8 helicopters is discussed. Obviously, Russia will completely dominate in the field of military-technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the coming years,» the CAST report says, which will be published in the near future.

The forthcoming Allies report is exploring the military potential of Russia’s CSTO partners and Moscow’s military-technical cooperation with these countries. It also notes that over 400 officers and 700 cadets of the Kyrgyz Armed Forces have been trained at Russian military universities since 2000, and 40 senior officers have taken courses at the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the report, Moscow is the main partner of Bishkek in the field of military and military-technical cooperation, which is completely dependent on foreign military assistance.

Since 2012, Russia and Kyrgyzstan have concluded agreements on the supply of arms in the amount of about $ 200 million.

«As of today, military equipment for about $ 126 million has been handed over to Bishkek, including two An-26 military transport aircraft, four Mi-24V combat helicopters, six Mi-8MTV and Mi-8MT helicopters, two divisions of the upgraded S-125 air defense systems Pechora-2M, up to fifty modernized BTR-70Ms, motor vehicles, small arms, light weapons and ammunition,» the report says.