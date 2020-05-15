Eight judges prematurely dismissed in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Chairperson of the Disciplinary Commission under the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan Nurgul Bakirova. Press service of the head of state reported.

Nurgul Bakirova provided information on the work of the Disciplinary Commission, the decisions taken, the appeals against the actions (inaction) of the judges of the country, as well as the plans for improving commission’s activities.

Judges were brought to disciplinary responsibility on 223 appeals, 18 of them were reprimanded, 155 were issued warnings, 42 were admonished.

Eight judges were prematurely dismissed in connection with the violation of the impeccability requirements.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that there are many honest judges in the country, but there are facts of violation of the requirements of impeccability by some of them. He stressed the need to tighten the exactingness requirement for judges against actions of whom appeals from citizens are received.