Mayor of Osh urges not to enter city for no reason

At least 1,075 entrepreneurs have obtained licenses for work in Osh city. The Mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Sarybashov told at a briefing.

Related news Only three coronavirus patients treated at Osh city hospital

According to him, taxi services have been issued 912 licenses, hair salons — 14, and citizens engaged in trade — 119.

«I would like to note that we register a lot of people who wish to enter the city for no reason, interfering with the work of eight roadblocks. Citizens cause inconvenience not only to law enforcement agencies, but also to themselves. Given the emergency situation and the quarantine regime in the region, I ask you to stop unjustified visits to the city from the regions and districts,» the mayor of Osh city said.