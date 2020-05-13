15:33
USD 77.51
EUR 83.87
RUB 1.06
English

Mayor of Osh urges not to enter city for no reason

At least 1,075 entrepreneurs have obtained licenses for work in Osh city. The Mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Sarybashov told at a briefing.

Related news
Only three coronavirus patients treated at Osh city hospital
According to him, taxi services have been issued 912 licenses, hair salons — 14, and citizens engaged in trade — 119.

«I would like to note that we register a lot of people who wish to enter the city for no reason, interfering with the work of eight roadblocks. Citizens cause inconvenience not only to law enforcement agencies, but also to themselves. Given the emergency situation and the quarantine regime in the region, I ask you to stop unjustified visits to the city from the regions and districts,» the mayor of Osh city said.
link: https://24.kg/english/152686/
views: 34
Print
Related
53 enterprises shut down in Osh for non-compliance with sanitary standards
Osh city helps low-income and needy citizens
At least 28 minibuses transport doctors to work in Osh city
Illegal objects demolished in coastal zone of Ak-Buura river in Osh
Osh city is covered in smog
Navoi Street in Osh to be closed for traffic until April
Osh city to become cultural capital of Turkic world in 2019
President of Kyrgyzstan tells about Chingiz Aitmatov's family history in Osh
Heating season to start in Osh city on November 1
Woman jumped out of window with baby in Osh put in detention center
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet American Gary Shu fascinated by snow-capped peaks and Kyrgyz ballet
13 May, Wednesday
15:19
Mayor of Osh urges not to enter city for no reason Mayor of Osh urges not to enter city for no reason
13:32
Young guy killed by lightning strike in Issyk-Kul region
13:17
Government officials of Kyrgyzstan explain why citizens have to wear masks
13:03
Sapar Isakov, accused of events in Koi-Tash village test negative for COVID-19
12:52
Reshuffle planned at Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction