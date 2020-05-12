13:42
USD 78.00
EUR 84.38
RUB 1.06
English

Coronavirus incidence declines in Kyrgyzstan

Decline in coronavirus incidence is observed in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the peak incidence was in mid-April, and a downward trend has been observed since April 15. «But as of today, with a large number of imported cases and domestic infecting during contacts, the numbers remain at such a tense level so far,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

He added that in this regard, it is too early to talk about resumption of work of public transport.

COVID-19 is registered in 1,037 people in Kyrgyzstan as of today. At least 709 patients have already recovered.
link: https://24.kg/english/152558/
views: 161
Print
Related
Hypermarket employee contracts coronavirus in Bishkek
Coronavirus confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 75,000 people for a day
At least 21 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Six more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
21 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Two servicemen of Ground Forces of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus
At least 98 foci of coronavirus infection detected in Bishkek
At least 31 medical workers contract coronavirus in Naryn region
Only three coronavirus patients treated at Osh city hospital
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
12 May, Tuesday
13:32
Hypermarket employee contracts coronavirus in Bishkek Hypermarket employee contracts coronavirus in Bishkek
12:41
U.S. dollar drops by 70 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:13
Coronavirus incidence declines in Kyrgyzstan
12:01
Coronavirus confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan
11:51
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 75,000 people for a day