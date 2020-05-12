Coronavirus incidence declines in Kyrgyzstan

Decline in coronavirus incidence is observed in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the peak incidence was in mid-April, and a downward trend has been observed since April 15. «But as of today, with a large number of imported cases and domestic infecting during contacts, the numbers remain at such a tense level so far,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

He added that in this regard, it is too early to talk about resumption of work of public transport.

COVID-19 is registered in 1,037 people in Kyrgyzstan as of today. At least 709 patients have already recovered.