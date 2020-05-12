Announcements in Kyrgyz appear in Moscow metro

Announcements in Kyrgyz appeared in Moscow metro. A user Bakyt Moldozhanov posted a photograph on Facebook.

The announcement informs about mandatory wearing of face masks and gloves in the metro from May 12. A fine is imposed for violation of the safety rules.

The regime of self-isolation and all related restrictions were extended in Moscow until May 31 due to the situation with coronavirus. But, as Moscow 24 media outlet notes, at the same time, the city authorities decided on the first stage of easing of some requirements from May 12: industrial and construction enterprises can resume work.