Murder suspect alleges torture in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan

A prisoner complained of torture by police officers in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region. Representative of the National Center for Torture Prevention in the region Alisher Ermatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the man is suspected of attempted murder. He is kept in the temporary detention center of the district police department.

«We received a report of torture. A group of specialists left for the place, who registered traces of strangulation on the man’s neck. According to the suspect, he was beaten by a local policeman. A verbal skirmish occurred during a morning walk between the prisoner and the policeman, which developed into a brawl. We are preparing a letter to the prosecutor’s office,» Alisher Ermatov said.