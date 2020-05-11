Kyrgyzstan asks Russia to reduce gas price

One of the important issues raised today at the meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrei Overchuk was reduction of gas price. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

«Today’s realities require increased cooperation between the partner countries. The Russian Federation is one of our main partners. COVID-19 has made adjustments to people’s lives and our plans. At the same time, it is obvious that we need to go further and expand economic cooperation. I would like to note that all proposals for bilateral cooperation find support of the Russian side. Work continues on all the agreements,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

He said that the issue of gas prices was very sensitive for the Kyrgyz side. The spread of coronavirus, a decrease in business activity, and devaluation of the national currency have led to a decrease in the purchasing power of the population. Therefore, the Kyrgyz side asks to review the price of gas.

«The issue cannot be resolved overnight, of course, but we hope for a positive answer. It is also proposed to consider the possibility of using free funds of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund in financing business within the framework of the approved second package of anti-crisis measures,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.

The Russian side promised to consider the proposals of Kyrgyzstan.

Participants of the meeting also considered the issue of providing technical assistance to the customs authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic by Russia, the progress in labeling of goods and tax collection. The parties came to the conclusion that it is necessary to resume activities within the framework of the announced Cross Year.