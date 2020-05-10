State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted

«The state of emergency introduced in some territories ends on May 10 at 00:00, curfew is also lifted. The emergency situation regime announced on March 22 will be in force,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center for the fight against coronavirus.

According to him, the sanitary quarantine posts will work until stabilization of the epidemiological situation. Restrictions on entry from one area to another remain in force, control will be stepped up. At the same time, quarantine will be introduced in Bishkek and Osh cities, in At-Bashi district of Naryn region and Kanysh-Kiya rural area in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region due to the complicated epidemiological situation.

«The current situation with the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic requires from each citizen special responsibility for their health and life. Only thanks to strict observance of sanitary-hygienic rules and self-distancing we will be able to overcome this infection,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that compatriots would take the restrictions imposed with understanding and responsibility.

According to the law, the decision to introduce or remove quarantine according to the proposal of special anti-epidemiological and anti-epizootic commissions is entitled to be taken by the Government, Government Plenipotentiaries in the regions, heads of state district administrations, mayors, heads of organizations and enterprises, regardless of ownership. In this part, the Prime Minister instructed local authorities to step up work of these special commissions.

«If the epidemiological situation worsens in some areas, measures will be taken on the proposal of the commissions to introduce a quarantine regime,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said.

In addition, a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers was adopted, which approved the procedure for introducing quarantine measures and further activities in this direction. According to the document, in case of a difficult epidemiological situation, posts are set up in the foci of infection, patrol services start working.

The Prime Minister called on Kyrgyzstanis to comply with sanitary — epidemiological rules and self-distancing for the benefit of their health and the health of their relatives.