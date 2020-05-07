$ 1.38 million to be allocated to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 1.38 million to combat COVID-19. Regional Director of the organization for Central Asia, Daniel Singer, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the money is planned to be spent on the purchase of equipment, reagents, training of healthcare workers and support of the Ministry of Health for protection of the health of population of Kyrgyzstan.

Daniel Singer noted that the new equipment will expand the country’s ability to test citizens for COVID-19, including those coming into the country.

«We hope that we can use many years of cooperation to develop the most effective measures in response to COVID-19,» he said.

Daniel Singer added that the CDC office in Bishkek has been operating for over 10 years. «We are not a development or support organization, we are a healthcare organization, our main goal is to establish relationships for development of science, public healthcare, and response to diseases,» he said.