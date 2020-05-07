19:41
USD 78.86
EUR 85.18
RUB 1.07
English

$ 1.38 million to be allocated to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allocate Kyrgyzstan $ 1.38 million to combat COVID-19. Regional Director of the organization for Central Asia, Daniel Singer, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the money is planned to be spent on the purchase of equipment, reagents, training of healthcare workers and support of the Ministry of Health for protection of the health of population of Kyrgyzstan.

Daniel Singer noted that the new equipment will expand the country’s ability to test citizens for COVID-19, including those coming into the country.

«We hope that we can use many years of cooperation to develop the most effective measures in response to COVID-19,» he said.

Daniel Singer added that the CDC office in Bishkek has been operating for over 10 years. «We are not a development or support organization, we are a healthcare organization, our main goal is to establish relationships for development of science, public healthcare, and response to diseases,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/152151/
views: 101
Print
Related
Chief physician of FMC No. 14 in Bishkek contracts coronavirus
US expert: Restrictions slowed down spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Seven policemen infected with coronavirus in Naryn region
People contract coronavirus at funeral in Chatkal
Three more medical workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Seven coronavirus patients are in grave condition in Kyrgyzstan
At least 23 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 3.7 million people globally
Seven people contract COVID-19 at Hematology Department of Dzhal hospital
24 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 895 in total
Popular
Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners
Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1 Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1
26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total 26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total
7 May, Thursday
19:13
Chief physician of FMC No. 14 in Bishkek contracts coronavirus Chief physician of FMC No. 14 in Bishkek contracts coro...
19:04
US expert: Restrictions slowed down spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
18:56
$ 1.38 million to be allocated to Kyrgyzstan for fight against coronavirus
18:34
Teenager killed after truck transporting schoolchildren turns over in Nooken
18:26
Government of Kyrgyzstan prepares third set of anti-crisis measures