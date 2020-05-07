Health Ministry tells about passenger transportation rules in Bishkek

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has distributed leaflets on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the period of resumption of work after abolition of restrictive measures in force during state of emergency.

The following rules are approved by the Expert Council of the ministry:

Passenger loading of 60-70 percent of the seats;

Disinfection of the passenger compartment after each run;

Airing of the passenger compartment;

Installation of hand sanitizers at the entrance.

Passengers are advised to wear masks, get into empty vehicles, pay for travel by Tulpar card, take staggered seats, and take it with understanding, if the driver asks to wait for the next bus.

The rules are mandatory, some of them are advisory in nature.

Recall, public transport will resume work on May 11 in Bishkek.