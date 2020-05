Heavy rains have flooded approximately 20 hectares of arable land and 15 garden plots of residential buildings in Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan yesterday. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The natural disaster also claimed 50 heads of small cattle. Rescuers and special equipment were involved in cleaning work. Rescuers completely eliminated effects of the mudflows in house yards. Civil protection commission of the district calculates material damage.