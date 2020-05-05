Control over observance of quarantine to be tightened in Bishkek

Control over observance of quarantine regulations will be tightened in Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

As the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Sabirzhan Abdikarimov noted, some retail outlets and food markets do not comply with sanitary requirements. According to him, there were cases when taxi drivers did not wear face masks and did not comply with recommendations. In this regard, he said, it is necessary to tighten control over compliance with sanitary rules and other quarantine measures.

Easing of some requirements for resuming work does not mean cancellation of quarantine. First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov

«Holidays have increased the number of people on the streets. In this part, law enforcement agencies need to step up the work of patrol units and monitor strict compliance with sanitary-hygienic rules and self-distancing rules,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Independently made by government plenipotentiary representatives decisions to ban entry into the region and the requirements to show certificate that a person is not infected with the coronavirus must be changed. Kubatbek Boronov

According to him, enhanced control over all entering and leaving vehicles and citizens should continue at the sanitary-quarantine posts in accordance with the algorithm of inspections approved by the Ministry of Health.

The requirement to present a certificate confirming that a citizen has no COVID-19 is unnecessary, except for the cases provided for in the corresponding action algorithms. Kubatbek Boronov

The heads of state and local authorities were instructed to keep under control the issue of ensuring health safety, compliance with basic sanitary requirements by the personnel involved in the fight against coronavirus, in order to exclude infection cases.