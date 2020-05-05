Russian Defense Ministry donates protective equipment to Kyrgyzstan's military

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has donated radiation, chemical and biological personal protective equipment to the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the General Staff of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The donation ceremony took place at Kant Russian air base on April 30. The military-technical assistance in the amount of 4.9 million soms was provided as part of military-technical cooperation between the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The received personal protective equipment (gas masks and protective suits of various modifications), CBR protection and weather kits will be used by the personnel of the Armed Forces, including those involved in ensuring the state of emergency in some areas of Kyrgyzstan.