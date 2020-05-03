Issyk-Kul residents banned from leaving region without particular reason

Residents of Issyk-Kul region are banned from traveling to other regions of the country. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

Such a decision was made at a meeting of the Emergency Response Center.

«The restriction comes into force on May 4. According to the response center, residents can leave the region for urgent reasons only if they have passes from the district state administrations and the City Halls of Karakol and Balykchi. Citizens can enter the region, if they have a certificate with results of a rapid test for coronavirus and a PCR test. People who arrived from other regions will be placed in 14-day home quarantine,» the press service said.