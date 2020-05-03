Number of fires declines compared to 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

Number of fires decreased by 24.2 percent compared to last year in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

At least 773 fires occurred in the republic for four months of 2020, and 967 — in 2019. Seven people died in fires this year (in 2019 — 23), 10 people suffered (in 2019 — 24.)

The main causes of fires are violation of the rules of handling electrical equipment — 42.7 percent; violation of the rules of operation of heating furnaces and chimneys — 17.3 percent; careless handling of fire — 14.5 percent; children playing with fire — 5 percent.