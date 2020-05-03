10:28
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Number of fires declines compared to 2019 in Kyrgyzstan

Number of fires decreased by 24.2 percent compared to last year in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

At least 773 fires occurred in the republic for four months of 2020, and 967 — in 2019. Seven people died in fires this year (in 2019 — 23), 10 people suffered (in 2019 — 24.)

The main causes of fires are violation of the rules of handling electrical equipment — 42.7 percent; violation of the rules of operation of heating furnaces and chimneys — 17.3 percent; careless handling of fire — 14.5 percent; children playing with fire — 5 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/151752/
views: 28
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani dies in fire in Moscow
Number of fires decreases in Kyrgyzstan
Man dies in fire in Kara-Suu district
School burns down in Osh region of Kyrgyzstan
Fire breaks out at fuel and lubricants warehouse in Bishkek
Car burns down in Novopavlovka village
Fire on Osh market completely extinguished. Cause of fire announced
Another fire breaks out on Osh market in Bishkek
Woman dies in fire in Kyzyl-Kiya
Man dies in fire in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
Exim Bank of China to reschedule debt of Kyrgyzstan Exim Bank of China to reschedule debt of Kyrgyzstan
Nationwide Testing to be held after the end of quarantine in Kyrgyzstan Nationwide Testing to be held after the end of quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
3 May, Sunday
10:19
Number of fires declines compared to 2019 in Kyrgyzstan Number of fires declines compared to 2019 in Kyrgyzsta...
2 May, Saturday
18:17
Virtual photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day launched in Kyrgyzstan
17:18
Resident of Jalal-Abad region dies of coronavirus in Bishkek
16:57
1 mln soms transferred from China to special account for fight against COVID-19
16:30
Service estimating level of self-isolation in large cities launched
16:10
Dariga Nazarbayeva loses deputy seat in Parliament of Kazakhstan