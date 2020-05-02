17:42
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Service estimating level of self-isolation in large cities launched

Yandex.Maps Internet resource has launched a service that estimates the level of self-isolation in various cities of Russia and some CIS countries.

The resource compares the level of urban activity now and on a usual day before the epidemic. If it is the same as during the rush hour of a usual weekday, then the level of self-isolation is low, 0 points, and this is bad. If the city is quiet like at night, then it is 5 points. The higher the score, the more difficult it is for the virus to spread.

The level of self-isolation index in Bishkek as of May 2 is 3.3 points.
link: https://24.kg/english/151731/
views: 100
Print
Related
20 mobile teams check taxi drivers in Bishkek
Some enterprises resume work in Osh city on May 1
Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan explains proposal to extend state of emergency
Hospitals to start servicing patients as usual after state of emergency lifted
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves state of emergency until May 10
Requirements for enterprises resuming work on May 1 announced in Kyrgyzstan
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree extending state of emergency
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
2 May, Saturday
17:18
Resident of Jalal-Abad region dies of coronavirus in Bishkek Resident of Jalal-Abad region dies of coronavirus in B...
16:57
1 mln soms transferred from China to special account for fight against COVID-19
16:30
Service estimating level of self-isolation in large cities launched
16:10
Dariga Nazarbayeva loses deputy seat in Parliament of Kazakhstan
15:23
Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek