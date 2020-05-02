Service estimating level of self-isolation in large cities launched

Yandex.Maps Internet resource has launched a service that estimates the level of self-isolation in various cities of Russia and some CIS countries.

The resource compares the level of urban activity now and on a usual day before the epidemic. If it is the same as during the rush hour of a usual weekday, then the level of self-isolation is low, 0 points, and this is bad. If the city is quiet like at night, then it is 5 points. The higher the score, the more difficult it is for the virus to spread.

The level of self-isolation index in Bishkek as of May 2 is 3.3 points.