20 mobile teams check taxi drivers in Bishkek

At least 20 mobile groups have been formed to check business entities providing private taxi services. Order of Commandant of Bishkek Almaz Orozaliev says.

The document says that four mobile teams are working in each district of the capital. They were created from among the representatives of the State Tax Service and officers of the Patrol Police Service for conducting activities to check business entities for compliance with requirements in the state of emergency.

Recall, some enterprises of Kyrgyzstan were allowed to work started from yesterday in the districts and cities where the state of emergency is in force. The Government noted that companies will be checked for compliance with sanitary standards. Their managers signed a corresponding obligation.