Some enterprises resume work in Osh city on May 1

From today on, permission was given for resumption of activities in seven spheres in Osh city. Mayor of the southern capital Taalaibek Sarybashov told at a briefing.

According to him, industrial enterprises, construction companies, car service stations, private notaries, trade sphere, hairdressing, beauty salons and taxi services resumed their activities.

The head of the City Hall stressed: compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and hygiene rules is strictly necessary.

Recall, some concessions have been introduced in Bishkek from today.
