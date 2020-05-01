Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin contracts coronavirus

Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin got infected with coronavirus. RIA Novosti reports.

He told about his positive COVID-19 test during an online meeting with the President Vladimir Putin.

«I have just learned that the test on the coronavirus I took was positive. In this regard, and in accordance with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, I must observe self-isolation, follow the instructions of doctors. This must be done in order to protect my colleagues,» Mikhail Mishustin said during the video call.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily take his place.