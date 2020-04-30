19:06
Bishkek's budget could lose over 1 billion soms by the end of 2020

Losses of Bishkek’s budget could amount to more than a billion soms by the end of the year. Mayor of the capital, Aziz Surakmatov, told at a briefing.

According to him, since the beginning of the pandemic, 15,000 business facilities have been closed in the capital that significantly affected the profitable part of Bishkek’s budget.

«As of today, budget losses amounted to about 450 million soms, they can grow to more than a billion soms by the end of the year. The City Hall intends to revise the budget for 2020, except for protected items and mandatory payments,» he said.

Income of Bishkek in 2020 was planned at the level of 10,098,148 billion soms.
