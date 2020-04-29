Shortfall in budget revenues estimated at 10 billion soms in 2020 in Kyrgyzstan

Since the beginning of 2020 to April 27, the budget of Kyrgyzstan received about 10 billion soms less in taxes and customs duties. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, the loss of customs duties as of today is from 45 to 50 percent of the target figure. The same goes for taxes. This is indirectly due to the fact that the volume of imports decreased. Indeed, about 70 percent of food imports came to Kyrgyzstan from China.

«The decline in imports affects our domestic production, because a large volume of production is tied with Chinese imports — these are raw materials, materials, components, equipment. With introduction of the state of emergency and emergency situation, restriction of production activities, tax levies have reduced,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

He stressed that budgetary spending has been reduced as much as possible today. Only protected expense items are financed — public sector salaries, pensions and allowances. About 7.5 billion soms are needed for this monthly.

«In addition to protected items, there are only small investments for some acquisitions, payment of utilities. There are expenses for capital investments — water supply, irrigation and road repair. All other expenses have been suspended,» the Deputy Prime Minister said.