Budget revenues amount to 80.7 billion soms for 6 months in Kyrgyzstan

According to preliminary information, the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan was executed with a surplus in the amount of 575.3 million soms for the first half of 2021. The Ministry of Economy and Finance provides such data.

The total amount of revenues of the republican budget, according to preliminary data, amounted to 80,767 billion soms in January-June 2021. The plan was exceeded by 3,458.1 billion soms.

Compared to 2020, the budget was replenished by 28,296.6 billion soms more.

At the same time, tax revenues amounted to 57,422.8 billion soms. This is 19,973 billion soms more than last year. Non-tax receipts (taking into account special accounts) amounted to 20,163.2 billion soms. Compared to last year, they increased by 8,968 billion soms.

The total volume of expenditures of the republican budget since the beginning of the year amounted to 80,191.7 billion soms. Compared to last year, spending increased by 10,045.9 billion soms.