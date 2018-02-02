19:24
Revenues of Kyrgyzstan's state budget amount to almost 150 billion soms

The revenues of the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan in 2017 amounted to 149,384.5 billion soms. The Finance Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the collected amount is 96.5 percent of the plan. The shortfall is 5,358.7 billion soms. At the same time, compared to 2016, the total budget revenues grew by 14.4 percent, or by 18,810.1 billion soms. This is due to an increase in the receipts of tax and non-tax revenues and received official transfers.

The volume of tax revenues amounted to 91,462.8 billion soms (96.5 percent of the plan).

Non-tax revenues of the republican budget amounted to 27,355.3 billion soms — almost 99 percent of the plan.

Receipts of official grants amounted to 13,359.2 billion soms, or 90.1 percent of the plan.
