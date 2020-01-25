13:45
Osh city budget revenues to amount to 1.3 billion soms in 2020

Volume of the revenue part of the budget of Osh city is estimated at 1,322.6 billion soms. Press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

Compared with 2019, the indicator will grow by 194.9 million soms. Tax revenues will amount to 1,146.2 billion soms, non-tax revenues — 93.6 million soms.

As for the expenditures, 20.3 percent of the money will be directed to general public services, 32.2 percent — housing and communal services, 29.6 percent — education.

In addition, 10.4 percent of the money will be spent on solving economic problems, 6 percent — on culture and sports sphere, 1.1 percent — on social protection, 0.4 percent — on defense.
