Budget of Kyrgyzstan gets 79 billion soms for 7 months of 2018

As of August 1, budget revenues in Kyrgyzstan reached 79 billion soms, having increased by 15 percent compared to 2017. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced this at a government meeting today.

According to him, in monetary terms, incomes grew by 4.5 billion soms. As for expenses, the protected expenditures were fully funded.

«Business plans for 20 small towns were developed; cities and towns — growth points — were chosen for the development of regions and improvement of the welfare of the population. More than 500 million soms were additionally allocated from the budget to the State Mortgage Company. The Guarantee Fund provides 300 million soms in the regions for the development of small and medium-sized businesses. Construction of 104 new social facilities is planned for 2018,» told Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.