Internal roadblocks will be removed tonight in Bishkek. The Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev of Kyrgyzstan announced at a meeting of the Parliament today.

Bishkek’s Commandant Almazbek Orozaliev promised «to approve requests for passes in 3 minutes.»

Taxi services will resume work in the capital tomorrow. According to the Government, about 120,000 people will go to work on May 1.