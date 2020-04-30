16:51
USD 78.94
EUR 85.79
RUB 1.07
English

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan explains proposal to extend state of emergency

Situation with the spread of coronavirus remains dangerous in Bishkek and Osh cities. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, the threat of the spread of coronavirus remains, in connection with which the need to extend the state of emergency in some regions is obvious.

«The situation remains dangerous in Bishkek and Osh. Some infected do not know whom they contacted. We understand that the damage to the economy is felt and it is a very hard time for vulnerable segments of the population. But, according to doctors and epidemiologists, the quarantine regime must still be kept,» the Prime Minister said.

According to him, mobile medical teams will check 114 settlements and 508,000 citizens by May 11.

As of April 30, 2020, at least 746 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/151547/
views: 38
Print
Related
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
Hospitals to start servicing patients as usual after state of emergency lifted
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves state of emergency until May 10
Requirements for enterprises resuming work on May 1 announced in Kyrgyzstan
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree extending state of emergency
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
Kazakhstan extends quarantine, state of emergency until May 11
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
30 April, Thursday
16:43
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
16:37
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan explains proposal to extend state of emergency
15:32
1,500 citizens of Kyrgyzstan come from abroad for two weeks
15:23
At least 6,000 medical workers involved in fight against COVID-19
15:17
Kyrgyz officials spent 500 mln soms from budget on fight against coronavirus