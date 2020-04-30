Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan explains proposal to extend state of emergency

Situation with the spread of coronavirus remains dangerous in Bishkek and Osh cities. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev said at a meeting of Parliament.

According to him, the threat of the spread of coronavirus remains, in connection with which the need to extend the state of emergency in some regions is obvious.

«The situation remains dangerous in Bishkek and Osh. Some infected do not know whom they contacted. We understand that the damage to the economy is felt and it is a very hard time for vulnerable segments of the population. But, according to doctors and epidemiologists, the quarantine regime must still be kept,» the Prime Minister said.

According to him, mobile medical teams will check 114 settlements and 508,000 citizens by May 11.

As of April 30, 2020, at least 746 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.