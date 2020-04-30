16:51
Hospitals to start servicing patients as usual after state of emergency lifted

Scheduled servicing of patients will begin at the hospitals after lifting the state of emergency. Head of the Department of the Ministry of Health Kubanychbek Kalmamatov announced at a briefing.

He recalled that healthcare organizations currently service emergency patients only.

«Scheduled visits have been suspended due to the epidemiological situation. After lifting the state of emergency, hospitals will resume their previous work,» he said.

Recall, the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and Suzak, Nookat, Kara-Suu districts was introduced on March 25. On April 15, the Parliament approved the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on its extending and introduction of the state of emergency in Naryn and At-Bashi district until April 30. Today, the Parliament approved the issue of extending the regime; President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed the decree earlier.
link: https://24.kg/english/151532/
views: 129
