Business Ombudsman speaks for exempting entrepreneurs from obtaining passes

Business Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan, Robin Ord-Smith, appealed to the Government and the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan with a request to relieve employees of enterprises and business entities, whose activities have been permitted since May 1, 2020, from the obligation to obtain individual passes.

According to the main advocate of small business, this will simplify the activities of entrepreneurs, optimize the work of the commandant’s offices for issue of passes and neutralize possible corruption risks.

The Business Ombudsman proposes to introduce a simplified procedure for crossing sanitary-quarantine posts at the entrances / exits from the territories where the state of emergency has been introduced for employees of enterprises and business entities.

«Such an option could be to obtain one pass for a company with subsequent issue of certificates or other documents certifying that the person is an employee of the company that received the pass. This measure will significantly simplify the activities of entrepreneurs and will have a positive impact on the ability of business entities to quickly and efficiently resume their activities,» Robin Ord-Smith says.

He stresses that any difficulties, obstacles and delays in this process can negatively affect restoration of the business environment and the country’s economy.