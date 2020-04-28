04:03
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decree extending state of emergency

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on Amending Certain Decisions of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the head of state reported.

The decree extends the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and At-Bashi district of Naryn region until May 10 inclusive.

This decree comes into force from the moment of signing and will be sent for approval to the Parliament.

The decision was made after a speech of the First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov and the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov with information on the current situation in the country at a meeting of the Security Council today.
