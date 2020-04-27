21:48
Immortal Regiment campaign to be held online in Kyrgyzstan

The Immortal Regiment campaign will be held online this year in Kyrgyzstan. The public headquarters of the campaign reports.

Activists recalled that the World War II affected every family in our country. The Immortal Regiment Kyrgyzstan campaign takes place throughout the country every year, during which people carry photographs of their relatives who participated in the WWII.

This year, due to the current epidemiological situation, Kyrgyzstanis are invited to take part in the Immortal Regiment online campaign.

«You need to take a photo with a portrait of a relative who participated in the World War II, post it on May 9 at 10.00 and information about the hero (name, years of life and other information) on social media with hashtags: #бессмертный полк, #никтонезабытничтонезабыто #9маяКыргызстан #Деньпобеды #Мыпомним #запобеду #Жеңишкүнү #Өлбөсполк,» the activists told.
