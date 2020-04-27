Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will consider the issue of extending or lifting the state of emergency on April 30. Deputy of the Parliament Dastan Bekeshev told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, Parliament’s Office has not received any orders from the Security Council, confirmed by a presidential decree, in this regard so far.

«Most likely, we will follow the path of Kazakhstan and extend the state of emergency until May 11, but with some concessions, about which the commandant of Bishkek Almazbek Orozaliev told earlier. That is, some enterprises, in particular car service stations, taxi services will be allowed to work,» Dastan Bekeshev said.

On April 15, Parliament approved the decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on extending the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and Suzak, Nookat, Kara-Suu districts until April 30. The state of emergency was also introduced in Naryn and At-Bashi district.