Nazgul Tashpaeva and Oleg Pankratov relieved of their posts

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree according to which Oleg Pankratov was relieved of his post of an Adviser to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in connection with appointment to another post. Press service of the head of state reported.

Ex-Minister of Economy Oleg Pankratov was appointed the Advisor to the President of Kyrgyzstan in July 2019.

Nazgul Tashpaeva was relieved of her post of the head of the Department of Monitoring of Social Development of the Presidential Administration according to submitted letter of resignation. She had worked at the post for four months only.