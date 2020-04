A child fell from the eighth-floor balcony in Bishkek. Press service of the Commandant’s Office of the capital reported.

The accident occurred at about 18.30 on Isanov Street yesterday. «Circumstances of the accident are not yet known; the two-year-old girl J.A. fell from the balcony of the eighth floor of a residential building. Arrived emergency doctors pronounced her death at the scene,» the press service said.

The fact was registered and the necessary expert examinations were commissioned.