Man suspected of molesting little girl in Osh city

A man is suspected of molesting an eight-year-old girl in Osh city. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

On March 4, the man took off his pants and underwear on Kurchatov Street and tried to sexually harass the child. Surveillance cameras recorded his actions.

«A criminal case has been opened on the fact under the Article «Sexual misconduct.» The Osh City Court chose for him a preventive measure in form of detention in a pre-trial detention center. The man appealed this decision, but the second instance court upheld the previous verdict. The investigation is ongoing,» the sources said.
