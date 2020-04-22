Family members of another FMC No. 17 doctor contract COVID-19

Family members of another doctor of the Family Medicine Center No. 17 tested positive for coronavirus. The Chief Doctor of the center Gulnara Tashibekova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the diagnosis was previously confirmed in the doctor, she is in the infectious diseases hospital now. «Today, her three children and a grandson tested positive for COVID-19. They were also hospitalized,» Gulnara Tashibekova said.

It was reported yesterday that the whole family of another FMC doctor was infected with coronavirus — four people, including a child.

Recall, eight doctors of FMC No. 17 got infected with coronavirus. The whole team is currently in isolation. Gulnara Tashibekova previously reported that the doctors of the FMC contacted employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.

She added that one doctor and a nurse work at FMC No. 17, who come from FMC No. 1.