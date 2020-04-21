All family members of FMC No. 17 doctor contract coronavirus

All members of the family of a doctor of the Family Medicine Center No. 17 got infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Chief Doctor of the center, Gulnara Tashibekova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, PCR tests of family members of the infected doctor showed positive results.

«The contacts of 2nd category got infected. These are three adults and a 3-year-old child. All of them were hospitalized to the Republican Clinical Infectious Disease Hospital. Condition of the patients is satisfactory,» Gulnara Tashibekova told.

Recall, eight doctors of FMC No. 17 are infected with coronavirus. The center was closed, its staff is currently in isolation. Gulnara Tashibekova previously told that doctors of the FMC No. 17 had contact with employees of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance.