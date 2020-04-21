President of Kyrgyzstan recommends to simplify receipt of state guarantees

The President of Kyrgyzstan recommended to simplify the mechanisms for obtaining state social guarantees in the state of emergency and emergency situation. Sooronbai Jeenbekov said this today at a meeting with the Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulukbek Kochkorov.

The President recalled that provision of targeted assistance to those in need in this situation should be under special control, and called to step up work in this direction. He drew attention to proper provision of persons with disabilities and elderly citizens, who are the most vulnerable now, with social protection.

«The head of state noted that it is necessary to quickly provide humanitarian assistance to citizens in need, to step up coordination among state bodies and local authorities. At the same time, he stressed importance of intensification of feedback with citizens in need through existing platforms, including use of modern digital technologies. Sooronbai Jeenbekov drew attention to the information about untimely delivery of social payments to some settlements, stressing that the system of social protection of citizens should be as flexible as possible in the state of emergency and the emergency situation,» the statement says.