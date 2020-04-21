16:01
Government of Kyrgyzstan allocates 122 million soms to support the needy

By the decision of the Government of Kyrgyzstan, 122 million soms are allocated to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. It was announced today at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov noted that systematic work is underway to provide targeted assistance and support to low-income citizens. He is sure that support for socially vulnerable segments of the population should be prompt. Not a single needy family should be left without attention.

«By a recently signed decision the Cabinet allocated 122 million soms to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. A food package for 800 soms will be prepared per family. Delivery issues are being resolved,» Kubatbek Boronov told.
