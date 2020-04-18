Spiritual Directorate of Muslims determines size of sadaqah al-fitr

Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) has determined the size of sadaqah al-fitr. Press service of the muftiyat says.

This year, sadaqah al-fitr is 1.6 kilograms of wheat, flour, raisins, or 3.2 kilograms of barley, dates.

As it is known, sadaqah al-fitr can be donated in form of sum of money equivalent to the cost of these products.

«The price of wheat is 21.8-35 soms, raisins — 240-384 soms, flour from 37.5 to 60 soms, barley — 17-54 soms, dates 160-512 soms. Cost of the products is unstable, therefore, it is necessary to focus on their weight,» the SDMK says.