11:49
USD 80.35
EUR 87.03
RUB 1.09
English

Immortal Regiment march may be held in Kyrgyzstan online

Immortal Regiment march can be held online in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the ministry is currently considering this issue.

«We suggest two options. People at home, holding a portrait of grandfather or grandmother, record a short video with their biography. We are currently deciding on which website we will collect and publish these videos. The second option is a campaign on social media. People will share photos and videos on their accounts,» he said.

Azamat Zhamankulov did not rule out possibility of holding the march in the usual mode or postponing the date, if the coronavirus situation stabilizes.

Recall, a state of emergency is in force in some cities and districts of the country until April 30, 2020.
link: https://24.kg/english/150469/
views: 109
Print
Related
Bishkek to host Immortal Regiment march on Victory Day
Immortal Regiment with participation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Photo report
Ex-president Almazbek Atambayev participates in Immortal Regiment march
Sooronbai Jeenbekov heads Immortal Regiment march in Bishkek
Participants of Immortal Regiment march gather in Bishkek
Use of drones for Immortal Regiment shooting banned in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis participate in Immortal Regiment march in Amsterdam
Bishkek receives copy of Victory Banner for Immortal Regiment march
Bishkek to host Immortal Regiment march in new format
Preparations for Immortal Regiment march start in Bishkek
Popular
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30 State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30
17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 17 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
18 April, Saturday
11:42
U.S. dollar drops by 80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan U.S. dollar drops by 80 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
11:34
All new coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
11:26
Six COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
11:22
16 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:17
Number of infected with coronavirus close to 2.3 million people