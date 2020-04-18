Immortal Regiment march may be held in Kyrgyzstan online

Immortal Regiment march can be held online in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Azamat Zhamankulov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the ministry is currently considering this issue.

«We suggest two options. People at home, holding a portrait of grandfather or grandmother, record a short video with their biography. We are currently deciding on which website we will collect and publish these videos. The second option is a campaign on social media. People will share photos and videos on their accounts,» he said.

Azamat Zhamankulov did not rule out possibility of holding the march in the usual mode or postponing the date, if the coronavirus situation stabilizes.

Recall, a state of emergency is in force in some cities and districts of the country until April 30, 2020.