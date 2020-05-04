12:22
Immortal Regiment – Kyrgyzstan: Memories of veterans to be posted on website

Immortal Regiment — Kyrgyzstan campaign will be held online this year. The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism of Kyrgyzstan noted that stories of veterans will be posted on the website dedicated to the Great Victory — pobeda.srs.kg.

The ministry noted that it is necessary to post stories about the WWII veterans on social media with the hashtags #ImmortalRegimentKyrgyzstan2020, #Immortal RegimentAtHome, then they will get on the website.

In addition, all interested Kyrgyzstanis are given an opportunity to perpetuate the memory of their relative, a participant of the Great Patriotic War, by registering at https://1945.srs.kg/ and adding photos and a short history.

The online broadcasting of the campaign will also take place on the international resources of the Immortal Regiment (website moypolk.ru).

«Stories can be posted on social media, in the official group of the Immortal Regiment — Kyrgyzstan march on Facebook,» the ministry said.
