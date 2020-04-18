10:17
Kyrgyzstan to get $ 456.4 million of foreign aid from donors

Agreed amount of assistance to Kyrgyzstan from development partners is $ 456.4 million. The Deputy Prime Minister of the country Erkin Asrandiev told at a briefing.

According to him, as of today, only $ 120.9 million of this amount from the International Monetary Fund has come. The issue of allocating the remaining funds is being approved by the board of directors of development banks or is undergoing internal procedures in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«There are also some projects and assistance, allocation of which is at the negotiation stage,» Erkin Asrandiev said.
