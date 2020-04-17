All WWII veterans to get promised 75,000 soms on time

All veterans of the World War II in Kyrgyzstan will receive the promised payments on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory on time. The Minister of Labor and Social Development Ulukbek Kochkorov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the money is already being sent to the districts, people will get it locally at the beginning of next week.

Earlier, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on one-time assistance to WWII veterans in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Victory. They will be paid 75,000 soms each. As of March 4, 2020, at least 251 WWII veterans lived in the republic.