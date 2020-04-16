Tax debtors in Kyrgyzstan granted delay until October 1, 2020

Taxpayers have a right to a delay or installment in payment of tax debts, the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan says.

The state service clarifies that, according to the law dated April 3, 2020, taxpayers can submit to the tax authorities an application for granting a deferment or installment in payment for the amount of tax debt resulting from force majeure circumstances for a period of not more than one year from April 1 to October 1 at the place of registration.

The application is submitted in the prescribed manner without presenting documents on a bank guarantee.

The STS also informs that tax penalties and interests will not be charged for late payment by a taxpayer of tax obligations from March to June of this year as a result of force majeure circumstances.