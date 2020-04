Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved decree of the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov on extending the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and Suzak, Nookat, Kara-Suu districts.

The state of emergency was extended from April 15 to April 30. The state of emergency was introduced in these cities and districts from March 25 to April 15.

The state of emergency was also introduced in Naryn city and At-Bashi district.